The Walkmen tease new announcement with live video of ‘The Rat’

The Walkmen appear to be teasing an upcoming announcement – watch the new video below.

The indie band formed in 2000 and have seven studio albums, most recently 2013’s ‘Heaven’. The following year, they announced an “extreme hiatus” at a final gig in New Orleans.

During that show, frontman Hamilton Leithauser said the band would never reunite. “This is the end,” he told the crowd. “This is the last thing we’ll ever do. But this is great.”

Now, the band have hinted at a forthcoming announcement, sharing a cryptic video on their social media accounts today (November 7), featuring archival footage of them performing their biggest hit, ‘The Rat’, live.

It’s not clear yet whether the announcement will be for a reunion tour, reissue package of old material, a new album or anything else.

For now, check out the teaser below.

Since The Walkmen broke up, a number of their members have gone on to form new bands and solo projects.

In 2014, bassist Peter Matthew Bauer released his debut solo album ‘Liberation!’, while Leithauser has gone on to release a number of records and collaborate with Lana Del Rey.

Drummer Matt Barrick, meanwhile, formed a supergroup called Muzz in 2020, also featuring members of Interpol and Bonny Light Horseman.

Consisting of Barrick, Paul Banks (Interpol) and Josh Kaufman (esteemed producer and member of Bonny Light Horseman), Muzz made their debut when they secretly dropped the song ‘Bad Feeling’ anonymously on Soundcloud before dropping their first single proper with ‘Broken Tambourine’. A self-titled debut album then followed.