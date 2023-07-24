The Walkmen to wash fans’ cars outside final tour date of 2023

The Walkmen have announced that they will be celebrating the end of their tour by washing cars outside the venue of their final tour date.

The NYC indie heroes have added a handful of new tour dates with their final show taking place in Brooklyn, New York at Kings Theatre on October 17. Taking to their official Twitter page, the band shared that they will be washing 100 cars outside of the venue.

According to a video posted to their Twitter account, the first 500 ticket buyers will be placed in a raffle and 100 winners will have their cars washed by all five members of The Walkmen.

but there is no way this isn’t a great idea. If you buy a presale ticket starting now until Thursday, July 20th at 10pm ET you will be entered into a random lottery for a chance to win a car wash by all five of us. See you soon. — The Walkmen (@TheWalkmen) July 19, 2023

Guitarist Paul Maroon will be washing hoods and trunks, multi-instrumentalist Walt Martin is on glass and chrome, frontman Hamilton Leithauser will wash wheels and hubcaps, drummer Matt Barrick will take over bumpers and grills, and bassist Peter Bauer will handle roofs.

“There is no way this isn’t a great idea,” they shared. Check out the additional tour dates below and visit here for tickets.

The Walkmen 2023 additional tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

13 – WASHINGTON, DC, LINCOLN THEATER

15 – CINCINNATI, OH, HOMECOMING FESTIVAL

16 – NASHVILLE, TN , BROOKLYN BOWL

18 – MINNEAPOLIS , MN , FIRST AVENUE

21 – DENVER, CO, OGDEN THEATER

22 – GARDEN CITY, ID, FLIPSIDE FEST

24 – SEATTLE, WA ,SHOWBOX

26 – PORTLAND, OR, ALADIN THEATER

27 – PORTLAND, OR, ALADIN THEATER

29 – OAKLAND, CA, FOX THEATER

OCTOBER

2 – LOS ANGELES, CA, FONDA THEATRE

3 – LOS ANGELES, CA, FONDA THEATRE

4 – LOS ANGELES, CA, FONDA THEATRE

6 – DALLAS, TX, LONGHORN

8 – AUSTIN, TX, AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

11 – TORONTO, HISTORY

14 – BOSTON, MA, ROADRUNNER

15 – ASBURY PARK, NJ, ASBURY LANES

17 – BROOKLYN, NY, KINGS THEATRE

In other news, The Walkmen are set to play this year’s All Points East festival on Friday August 25. The will be playing alongside fellow NYC indie darlings The Strokes and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Girl In Red, Amyl And The Sniffers, Angel Olsen, Black Midi, Julie, HotWax and Nieve Ella are also set to play that date.

In a five star review of the band’s show at Webster Hall on April 25, NME shared: “The Walkmen delivered knockout punch after knockout punch in a roaring, 22-song, career-spanning setlist last night, one that proved to the Manhattan crowd watching that this is more than just a reunion tour.”