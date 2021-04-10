The Wallflowers announce first album in almost a decade

The Wallflowers have announced details of their first album in almost a decade.

Jakob Dylan and co. will release ‘Exit Wounds’, the long awaited follow-up to 2012’s ‘Glad All Over’, on July 9 via New West Records.

Produced by Butch Walker, their seventh studio album is mixed by Chris Dugan and features singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne on four of its tracks – see the track list below.

“The Wallflowers is much of my life’s work,” Dylan said in a statement, explaining that he always intended to make a return.

Speaking about ‘Exit Wounds’, he said: “I think everybody — no matter what side of the aisle you’re on — wherever we’re going to next, we’re all taking a lot of exit wounds with us. Nobody is the same as they were four years ago. That, to me, is what ‘Exit Wounds’ signifies.

“And it’s not meant to be negative at all. It just means that wherever you’re headed, even if it’s to a better place, you leave people and things behind, and you think about those people and those things and you carry them with you. Those are your exit wounds. And right now, we’re swimming in them.”

He continued: “I’m the same writer I’ve always been — I was just also writing during a time when the world felt like it was falling apart. That changes the way you address even the simplest things, because you have panic in your mind all the time. You have anxiety. And you also have hope. And it’s all in there.”

Announcing their return with a special live performance of the album’s first single, ‘Roots And Wings’, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, you can watch it below.

‘Exit Wounds’ tracklist:

1. ‘Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More’

2. ‘Roots And Wings’

3. ‘I Hear The Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)’

4. ‘The Dive Bar In My Heart’

5. ‘Darlin’ Hold On’

6. ‘Move The River’

7. ‘I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)’

8. ‘Wrong End Of The Spear’

9. ‘Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden’

10. ‘The Daylight Between Us’

Meanwhile, Patti Smith is set to celebrate Bob Dylan‘s 80th birthday with a special outdoor performance this spring.

According to Rolling Stone, Smith will take to the stage at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park’s outdoor Spring Festival which will be held at a 153-acre campus in Tivoli, New York across the last two weekends in May (20-23 and 27-30).