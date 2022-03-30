The Wanted’s Tom Parker has died, aged 33

The Wanted’s Tom Parker has died today (March 30), aged 33.

The news that he died was confirmed by Parker’s wife, Kelsey on her Instagram account.

She wrote in her post: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.”

“Our hearts are broken. Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

‘We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout. He fought until the very end.”

In 2020, Parker revealed that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, saying that he and his wife were “absolutely devastated” but were “gonna fight this all the way”.

Parker shared an update on his condition last year following his cancer diagnosis, saying that he was “feeling very positive” after an MRI scan revealed that the tumour was stable.

You can see some of the tributes to Parker here:

Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) March 30, 2022

This has floored me. Sending love and light to Tom’s wife and children. So unbelievably tragic. R.I.P Tom Parker https://t.co/dr7oHtPlZo — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) March 30, 2022

The Wanted's Tom Parker has tragically passed away at the age of 33, his wife Kelsey has announced. We are sending all our love to Tom's friends, family and of course the band during this difficult time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EYAUfzroxb — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) March 30, 2022

Parker also appeared in a documentary for Stand Up To Cancer about his condition called Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

Speaking about that on This Morning last year, he explained that he underwent 30 rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiotherapy sessions. “It’s been pretty full on. Chemo was very, very tough and [radiotherapy] is probably the hardest part,” he told the programme.

“I feel a lot more confident and a lot more in control of my emotions,” he added. “If I did do this five months ago, I’d be a crying mess to be honest. I’m feeling very positive.”

