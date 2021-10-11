The Wanted’s Tom Parker says he’s “feeling very positive” following cancer diagnosis

The Wanted’s Tom Parker has shared an update on his condition following his cancer diagnosis, saying that he is “feeling very positive”.

Last October Parker revealed that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, saying that he and his partner were “absolutely devastated” but “are gonna fight this all the way”.

A new documentary about the band and Parker’s struggles aired on Channel 4 last night (October 10) and Parker spoke on This Morning about his progress with the condition.

Revealing that he has undergone 30 rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiotherapy sessions, Parker said: “It’s been pretty full on. Chemo was very, very tough and [radiotherapy] is probably the hardest part.”

“I feel a lot more confident and a lot more in control of my emotions,” he added. “If I did do this five months ago, I’d be a crying mess to be honest. I’m feeling very positive.”

Back in January Parker revealed that the size of his inoperable tumour has reduced significantly.

Giving the update via Instagram, Parker wrote: “SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION – These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again.

“I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment.”

“To everyone on here — your love, light and positivity have inspired me,” he added. “Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength. This journey is a rollercoaster that’s for sure.”

Tom Parker: Inside My Head is able to watch in full via All 4.