The Wanted’s Tom Parker says size of his brain tumour has reduced significantly

The Wanted‘s Tom Parker has given fans an update on his brain tumour diagnosis, saying the size of the inoperable tumour has seen reduced significantly.

Giving the update via Instagram, Parker wrote, “SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION – These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again”.

“I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment.”

Advertisement

He also shouted out his wife Kelsey Hardwich and his two children, as well as everyone who has sent him messages of support since he revealed his diagnosis.

“To everyone on here — your love, light and positivity have inspired me. Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength,” he wrote.

“This journey is a rollercoaster that’s for sure.”

Parker revealed his diagnosis of stage four glioblastoma back in October of last year, which he told OK! Magazine was terminal.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way,” Parker assured fans on social media at the time.

Advertisement

“We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.”