The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel shares more details on the band’s upcoming new album

The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel has given a fresh update on the progress of his band’s next album in a new interview.

Granduciel is currently working on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘A Deeper Understanding’ in LA, where he has been writing and recording the LP in a studio in Van Nuys.

Speaking to Stereogum, The War On Drugs bandleader said that the coronavirus pandemic had reset his thinking about the album’s progress, explaining: “In March I would’ve told you it was 80% done, and now looking back it was actually 40% done.

“Some songs have been reimagined since, which has been a blessing. Some songs have had just one more layer of mud removed from them.”

Granduciel also noted that all of the songs that are in contention for the next War On Drugs album, such as the recently premiered ‘Ocean Of Darkness’, are under five minutes in duration — “but they are still arguably more esoteric, sonically, than some of the longer songs,” he adds.

The musician also revealed that there will be plenty of unused material from these album sessions left over once the record is finally completed — some of which could find its way onto another project.

“I think I’d like to do another record,” Granduciel said in reference to his plans for 2021. “I thought maybe I’d make… not a solo album, but something different.”

He also cited one 34-minute song that he “tried editing down, and I got it to 26 minutes and then we got it down to 12 minutes and… you just gotta have the whole thing”.

“Once I finish the bulk of the material I feel works together [for the album], it’d be cool to find some time to put some of this stuff together,” he said. “It feel like its own thing.”

The War On Drugs will release their new live album ‘LIVE DRUGS’, as well as a new podcast about the record, The Super High Quality Podcast, on November 20.