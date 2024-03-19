The War On Drugs add more UK and Ireland shows to 2024 European tour

The War On Drugs have added more shows to their upcoming UK and European tour. Find ticket details below.

News of the live shows broke last month, when the Grammy Award-winning Philadelphia band confirmed that they would be heading across the pond for some 2024 tour dates.

Now, due to high demand, frontman Adam Granduciel and co. have added more shows to the schedule – including their only planned Ireland show of the year.

Advertisement

Originally, the tour was set to kick off with an opening night at Mountford Hall in Liverpool on July 9, followed by two back-to-back slots at the Royal Albert Hall in London two days later (July 11-12).

However, with the newly added dates the tour will now launch earlier in the month with an opening slot at The Telegraph Building in Belfast on July 5.

The second of the two new shows will take place three days later (July 8), and will be held at the Mountford Hall – making it the second night that the band will play in Liverpool.

From there the dates will continue as usual, with the tour expanding out into Europe during the middle of the month and including shows in the Netherlands and Denmark.

Tickets for the new dates in Ireland and Liverpool will go on sale this Friday (March 22) at 10am local time. Find tickets here and check out an updated list of upcoming tour dates below.

The War On Drugs’ UK/European headline shows are:

Advertisement

JULY

5 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building (Ireland) [NEW]

8 – Liverpool, Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall (UK) [NEW]

9 – Liverpool, Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall (UK)

11 – London, Royal Albert Hall (UK)

12 – London Royal Albert Hall (UK)

15 – Groningen, De Oosterpoort (Netherlands)

17 – Horsens, Lunden (Denmark)

At the London shows, support will come from The Clientele on the first night, while former NME cover stars, NewDad will open on the second.

The War On Drugs shared their latest studio album, ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ back in 2021, and the LP was given a glowing five-star review by NME, who described it as a “soul-stirring epic”.

As well as the run of UK and European shows, The War On Drugs will also be playing at a number of festivals, as well as embarking on a joint ‘Zen Diagram’ tour with The National across the US.

Just last week, speculation arose that Adam Granduciel was working on new music with Sam Fender after the latter posted a series of videos of them together inside a music studio.

If the rumours are true, it’ll mark the latest collaboration from the Geordie guitar icon since he joined forces with Noah Kahan on the hit single ‘Homesick’.