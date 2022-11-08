The War On Drugs announce 2023 UK and European tour

The War On Drugs have announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2023 – tickets will be available from here.

The Adam Granduciel-fronted band are due to return to these shores next summer as part of a wider European stint. Following shows in Oslo, Warsaw, Prague and Berlin, the group will play begin the UK/Ireland leg at the Brighton Centre on June 17.

Further gigs are scheduled at The Eden Project in Cornwall (June 18), the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow (20), The Piece Hall in Halifax (21) and Trinity College in Dublin (27). Additionally, The War On Drugs will perform at the Zénith arena in Paris on June 23.

The new dates mean that the band are currently free to appear at Glastonbury 2023 on either the Saturday (June 24) or Sunday (25). No acts have been announced for the festival as of yet.

Tickets for The War On Drugs’ 2023 UK and European tour go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (November 11) with the exception of Paris (on sale next Monday, November 14).

You’ll be able to purchase your ticket(s) here (UK) – see the announcement post and full itinerary below.

Announcing European shows for 2023! Tickets for all dates are on sale Friday, 11th of November at 10am local with the exception of Paris which is on sale Monday, 14th of November at 10am local. Looking forward to coming back! https://t.co/vo0MOTW0Cj pic.twitter.com/bWdokXsDBH — The War on Drugs (@TheWarOnDrugs) November 8, 2022

JUNE 2023

8 – Loaded Festival, Oslo

12 – Progresja Summer Stage, Warsaw

13 – Forum Karlin, Prague

14 – Zitadelle, Berlin

17 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

18 – The Eden Project, Cornwall

20 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

21 – The Piece Hall, Halifax

23 – Zenith, Paris

27 – Trinity College, Dublin

The War On Drugs last toured the UK and Ireland this April in support of their fifth studio album, ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’, which came out in October 2021.

Reviewing Granduciel and co’s headline appearance at The O2 in London, NME hailed the concert as “a big-hearted, loosely spun rock’n’roll night out”.

Back in September, The War On Drugs shared two previously-unreleased songs – ‘Oceans Of Darkness’ and ‘Slow Ghost’ – as part of an extended deluxe edition of ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’.