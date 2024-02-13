The War On Drugs announce summer 2024 UK and European headline shows

The War On Drugs have shared details of a UK and European tour – set to kick off later this year. Find ticket details below.

Announced today (February 13), the new run of dates will see the Grammy Award-winning Philadelphia band head across the pond for a series of live shows this Summer.

All taking place in July, the tour kicks off with three performances in the UK, which are followed by two remaining dates in Europe.

Advertisement

To launch the tour, Adam Granduciel and co. will play an opening night at the Mountford Hall venue in Liverpool on July 9, followed by two back-to-back slots at the Royal Albert Hall in London two days later (July 11-12).

At the London shows, support will come from The Clientele on the first night, while former NME cover stars, NewDad will open on the second.

From there, The War On Drugs will continue the tour with a show in the Netherlands on July 15, before wrapping up the live shows with a final slot in Denmark two days after (17). Tickets go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (February 16). Visit here to buy yours and find a full list of dates below.

The War On Drugs’ UK/European headline shows are:

JULY

9 – Liverpool, Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall (UK)

11 – London, Royal Albert Hall (UK)

12 – London Royal Albert Hall (UK)

15 – Groningen, De Oosterpoort (Netherlands)

17 – Horsens, Lunden (Denmark)

The War On Drugs shared their latest studio album, ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ back in 2021, and the LP was given a glowing five-star review by NME, who described it as a “soul-stirring epic”.

Advertisement

“Adam Granduciel has taken an open-hearted approach to arena-filling glory… the 42-year-old has mastered his craft with obsessive drive, figuring out life’s bumpy road by way of soul-searching Americana,” it read, also adding that “there’s magic everywhere you look on this triumph of an album.”

As well as the run of UK and European shows lined up for this summer, The War On Drugs will also be playing at the Bourbon and Beyond festival in Kentucky in September, as well as other performances at Belgium’s Cactus Festival (July 14) and both Norway’s Malakoff Festival (July 19) and Buktafestivalen (July 20).