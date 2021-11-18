The War On Drugs announce global live-streamed concert

The War On Drugs have announced a global live-streamed show for next month – find all the details below.

The Adam Granduciel-led band will take to the stage at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California for the special concert, which is titled Living Proof: The War On Drugs Global Live Event.

Fans can tune into the broadcast on December 9/10, with the option to choose from three separate premiere streams: 9am GMT (December 9), 8pm GMT (9), 1am GMT (10) or 4am GMT (10).

Advertisement

Ticketholders can then access the performance on-demand for three days (December 10-12). Digital passes are priced at $21.00 (£15.60) and can be purchased from here.

In partnership with PLUS1, $1 (75p) from each ticket purchase will go to She’s the First, an organisation devoted to making sure girls around the globe are educated, respected and heard.

The War On Drugs are set to showcase material from their fifth studio album, ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’, which came out last month (October 29).

Advertisement

During a performance at Desert Daze festival in California last week (November 12), the group gave ‘Harmonia’s Dream’, ‘Victim’ and the forthcoming B-side ‘Slow Ghost’ their live debuts.

You can watch the fan-shot footage above.

The War On Drugs will embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in April – check out the full schedule below.

APRIL 2022

11 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

12 – London, The O2

14 – Dublin, 3Arena

16 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

In a five-star review, NME hailed ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ as “a soul-stirring epic”, adding: “There’s magic everywhere you look on this triumph of an album.”