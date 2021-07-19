The War On Drugs announce new album ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’

The War On Drugs have announced details of their long-awaited new album.

‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ is the band’s first album in four years, and will come out on October 29 via Atlantic.

The band had been teasing the record this week, sharing a snippet of a new song on Instagram, and full details of the album have now arrived.

‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’, which follows 2017’s ‘A Deeper Understanding’, was recorded across seven studios including New York’s Electric Lady and Los Angeles’ Sound City.

A note announcing the album on the band’s official website calls it an “uncommon rock album about one of our most common but daunting processes—resilience in the face of despair”.

The note also details the album’s first single and opener, ‘Living Proof’, which looks set to arrive on streaming services imminently.

For now, see the artwork and tracklist for ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ below.





1. Living Proof

2. Harmonia’s Dream

3. Change

4. I Don’t Wanna Wait

5. Victim

6. I Don’t Live Here Anymore

7. Old Skin

8. Wasted

9. Rings Around My Father’s Eyes

10. Occasional Rain

Earlier this month ahead of the album’s announce, the band reportedly filmed a new music video in a barn, somewhere in the US. “Fun film shoot in our barn today for an upcoming album release by Adam Granduciel, and his band, The War On Drugs,” the barn owner wrote in a Facebook post that was subsequently shared on Reddit.

Last November, Granduciel shared an update on the band’s next record. “In March I would’ve told you it was 80 per cent done, and now looking back it was actually 40 per cent done,” he said. “Some songs have been reimagined since, which has been a blessing. Some songs have had just one more layer of mud removed from them.”