The Warehouse Project announce Moderat, Bicep and more for 2023 season

The Warehouse Project have announced the first six shows for its 2023 season, featuring a huge festival headlined by Bicep and Moderat.

The two acts will play at Repercussion on Saturday September 16, where Bicep will present their audiovisual DJ set ‘Chroma’. They and Moderat will be joined on that bill by an additional 44 acts including Jon Hopkins, Kerri Chandler, TSHA, Joy Orbison and Eliza Rose.

Meanwhile, Hybrid Minds and Wilkinson will co-headline a collaborative event put on by Metropolis and Worried About Henry. Hedex, Bou, Kings Of The Rollers and David Rodigan are billed as sub-headliners, with the full program sporting more than 60 acts and 28 MCs.

That show will go down on Saturday September 23, six days before the Kaluki Birthday event – featuring Jamie Jones, Solardo, Mason Collective and more across three stages – is held on Friday September 29. One last festival, dubbed Welcome To The Warehouse, will take place the following day (September 30), with performers including Honey Dijon, The Blessed Madonna and Mall Grab.

Rounding out the first round of events are two standalone headline shows – one from Sonny Fodera on Friday September 16, and one from one from Ben Hemsley on Friday October 20. Tickets to the latter have already sold out, but you can find tickets to Fodera’s gig (alongside the rest of the aforementioned events) here.

All six shows will be held at the Depot Mayfield venue in Manchester. Last year, Warehouse Project co-founder Sam Kandel said the 10,000-capacity hall is “the dream location” for the event series. According to its website, more shows for the 12-week 2023 season will be announced “soon”.