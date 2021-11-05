The Warehouse Project offers on-site urine tests for drink spiking

The Warehouse Project is offering on-site urine tests to anyone that believes they may have had their drink spiked.

In an interview with The Independent, Sacha Lord, founder of The Warehouse Project, said that the Manchester club night had become the first place to offer these tests to clubbers, rolling them out over Halloween weekend.

“Our medics actually bought kits last week … it’s a little like a pregnancy kit, if I’m being honest,” he said. “You can take a urine sample and tell exactly what is in that.”

The move comes after the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) made an appeal to the Home Office to launch an inquiry into recent reports of an increase of drink spiking at pubs and clubs.

“The NTIA are very concerned to learn about the reported increase in the number of spiking incidents taking place across the country,” Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA said. “We support all those coming forward to speak about their experiences. It goes without saying that everyone should be able to enjoy a night out without fearing for their own safety, and we are saddened to hear that some don’t feel this way.”

There has also been recent reports of needle attacks in nightclubs in Nottingham, as well other cities including Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow. The confirmed rise in spiking cases around the UK has been followed by calls for nationwide boycotts of nightclubs and demands for greater safety.

Mair Howells of the I’ve Been Spiked Instagram account recently launched a petition to review the UK’s drink spiking laws after the rise in attacks. The petition is available to sign on Change.org.

This season’s Warehouse Project series continues this month with Curated By Jamie xx (November 12), Fac51 – The Hacienda (November 13), Whp & Circus Present Radio 1 Dance (November 26) and XXL (November 27).