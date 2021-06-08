The Weather Station announces 2022 UK and European tour

The Weather Station has announced a UK and European tour set to kick off in 2022.

The Canadian folk musician and actor Tamara Lindeman’s musical project released its critically acclaimed fifth album, ‘Ignorance’, earlier this year, and Lindeman has now revealed that she will be heading out on tour to support the LP.

This year, the Weather Station will play Bonnaroo, Summerfest, and the Pitchfork Music Festival in September, before touring Canada in November. The tour will then continue in early 2022 with shows across the US and Europe.

The European leg of the tour will kick off in the UK on March 22 in Brighton. Other UK stops will include Manchester, Dublin and London. The tour will then move to Brussels on March 25 and end in Zurich on April 7. Lindeman will also perform at Barcelona’s Primevera festival on June 22.

This feels so surreal but we are announcing tour dates today. Extensive runs reaching deep into 2022. Canada, the US, and Europe. Dates go on sale Friday…

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/DUhmqofVjN — The Weather Station (@TheWeatherStn) June 8, 2021

“The ‘Ignorance’ tour will present Lindeman’s sophisticated new sound performed by a full band,” according to a press release.

Tickets go on sale of Friday, June 11 at 10am local time. You can buy tickets here.

The Weather Station 2022 tour dates:

MARCH, 2022

15 – Brighton, UK – Komedia

16 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

17 – Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute

18 – Dublin, IE – Workmans Club

19 – Belfast, UK – Black Box

21 – Glasgow, UK – Mono

22 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

23 – London, UK – Scala

25 – Brussels, BE – Botanique

26 – Paris, FR – La Boule Noire

27 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord

28 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club

30 – Copenhagen, DK – Loppen

31 – Oslo, NO – Bla

APRIL, 2022

1 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser / Bar Brooklyn

2 – Gothenburg, SE – Oceanen

4 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtwache

5 – Cologne, DE – Blue Shell

6 – Munich, DE – Milla

7 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F

JUNE, 2022

22 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera

In a four-star review of ‘Ignorance’, NME‘s Leonie Cooper called it “an album that pulses with energy, one that’s not a dancefloor record in the traditional sense…but one with an insistent groove woven into its 10 delicately emotive songs, which deal with love in all its messy permutations.”

The review added: “Although there’s evidently a break-up at the heart of ‘Ignorance’, this is an album that’s far more about the joy of freedom than it is the sorrow of an ending.”