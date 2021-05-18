The Wedding Present’s David Gedge on receiving postcard from Morrissey: “Who knows where the truth lies?”

The Wedding Present‘s David Gedge has opened up on the time he received a postcard from Morrissey, only for the Smiths frontman to deny all knowledge of it.

Gedge was speaking to NME for the latest instalment of our Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! series, when he revealed the bizarre interaction with the singer.

“I’ve only crossed his path once. It was at the American Embassy where he queue-jumped then pretended not to recognise me in the corridor and turned his head away,” said Gedge.

Advertisement

“I’ve never actually spoken to him. But I remember he slagged us off and then I received a postcard supposedly from him saying: ‘Sorry for slagging you off in the NME but that’s what us pop stars do!’

“It matched his distinctive handwriting, and I mentioned it to a journalist, and the next thing Morrissey’s saying in the NME: ‘And now David Gedge is claiming to have received postcards from me!’ (Laughs) So who knows where the truth lies?”

While the two artists have never worked together, The Wedding Present previously recorded a cover of The Smiths’ ‘Hand In Glove’ for 2011 album ‘Please, Please, Please: A Tribute to The Smiths’.

Meanwhile, last week saw the release of the Morrissey-inspired song that aired on The Simpsons last month.

The song, titled ‘Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)’, was sung by a character named Quilloughby (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch). Quilloughby is a moody British indie singer and frontman of The Snuffs, who becomes Lisa Simpson’s imaginary friend throughout the episode.

Advertisement

‘Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)’ was co-written by Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie and sung by Cumberbatch and Lisa’s voice actor Yeardley Smith.

After it aired, Morrissey’s team was quick to criticise the episode and its uncomplimentary portrayal of the singer, with his manager Peter Katsis saying the show had taken a “turn for the worst” in recent years.

“Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalise on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors.”