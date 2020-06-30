The Weekend donates $1million towards COVID-19 relief

The Weeknd – aka R&B artist Abel Tesfaye – has donated $1million to coronavirus relief efforts.

The amount was divided between two organisations, MusiCares and to the frontline hospital workers of Scarborough Health Network in Tesfaye’s hometown of Toronto. The donation amount arose from sales of personalised face masks he sold online, with the artist matching every dollar raised.

“I was raised in Scarborough and felt it was important to give back to the community that raised me during the hard times of this pandemic,” said Tesfaye in a statement.

The donation follows the singer’s $500,000 donation to racial equality organisations earlier this month, where he also urged fans to “give what you can”.

Scarborough Health Network president and CEO Elizabeth Buller said they were “fortunate to have ambassadors like The Weeknd in our corner”.

“This gift will help our community hospitals continue to deliver exceptional care for the people of Scarborough in the wake of COVID-19, and demonstrates to our courageous staff and physicians that their critical work does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.”

In early June, The Weeknd, Lizzo and John Legend signed an open letter created by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, calling for police budgets to be cut following the death of George Floyd.