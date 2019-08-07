Is The Weeknd’s new album finally on its way?

The R&B star is teasing his next full-length LP

The Weeknd is teasing his ‘Chapter VI’ album once again – check out the post below.

Back in November 2018, the Canadian artist – real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – told fans that the ‘Starboy‘ follow-up was “coming soon“. He later shared a mysterious piece of artwork that signalled his next LP.

Now, the singer has offered a fresh update via social media. Posting an image of himself on Twitter yesterday (August 6), he said: “album mode full effect”, much to the delight of his followers.

Hinting at big things to come in a tweet last year, The Weeknd said of the upcoming project: “some chapters are smaller than others. not this next one though…”

Speaking to the crowd during a show in his home city of Toronto, he teased: “I wanna let you guys know, being in Toronto these past two days… I haven’t been this inspired in years, I got to tell you.”

Earlier this year, The Weeknd collaborated with Travis Scott and SZA on the Game of Thrones track ‘Power‘. In January, he appeared on ‘Lost In The Fire‘, a joint single with French musician Gesaffelstein.

His last solo offering came in the form of the ‘My Dear Melancholy’ EP last spring. Reviewing the six-track collection, NME said: “Where ‘Starboy’ often drifted into forgettable airiness, his latest offering is tighter and more focused, with greater attention to detail.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is set to make his cinematic debut alongside Adam Sandler in upcoming crime thriller Uncut Gems. The film will be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.