The Weeknd adds Wembley Stadium date to ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour

The Weeknd has announced a new date at London’s Wembley Stadium as part of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour in 2023.

It comes after Abel Tesfaye recently announced a series of European dates for the new leg of his tour, which included two shows at London Stadium on July 7 and 8.

Now, he has announced an extra UK date at Wembley on August 18 with tickets going on sale this Friday (December 16) at 12pm GMT. Tickets can be purchased here.

He also previously announced several dates in Europe and Latin America including shows at the Allianz Riviera over the weekend of July 22-23 and then two shows at the Stade de France in Paris the following weekend. He will be accompanied by Kaytranada and Mike Dean on most dates of the tour.

Other stops include Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on October 15 at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida. For tickets head here.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently teased some new music for the upcoming Avatar film in a cryptic social media post.

He is also set to star in his new series The Idol co-created with Euphoria helmer Sam Levinson.

Tesfaye himself will star as a self-help guru, club owner and leader of a modern-day cult who begins dating an up-and-coming pop artist played by Lily-Rose Depp. The series will also see BLACKPINK‘s Jennie make her acting debut in the series.

The Weeknd will now play:

JUNE 2023

10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

14 – Horsens Nordstern Arena

17 – Stockholm Tele2 Arena

20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena

24 – Amsterdam Johan Cruijiff Arena

28 – Dublin Marlay Park

JULY

2 – Hamburg Volksparkstadion

4 – Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena

7 – London Stadium

8 – London Stadium

11 – Brussels King Baudouin Stadium

14 – Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park

18 – Madrid Cívitas Metropolitano

20 – Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

22 – Nice Allianz Riviera

23 – Nice Allianz Riviera

26 – Milan Ippodromo La Maura

29 – Paris Stade de France

30 – Paris Stade de France

AUGUST

1 – Bordeaux Matmut Atlantique

4 – Munich Olympiastadion

6 – Prague Letnany Airport

9 – Warsaw PGE Narodowy

12 – Tallinn Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

18 – London Wembley Stadium

SEPTEMBER

29 – Mexico City Foro Sol

OCTOBER

4 – Bogotá Estadio El Campín

7 – Rio de Janeiro Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

10 – Sao Paulo Allianz Parque

13 – Buenos Aires Hipódromo de San Isidro

15 – Santiago Estadio Bicentenario La Florida