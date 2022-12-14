The Weeknd adds Wembley Stadium date to ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour

The Weeknd has announced a new date at London’s Wembley Stadium as part of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour in 2023.
It comes after Abel Tesfaye recently announced a series of European dates for the new leg of his tour, which included two shows at London Stadium on July 7 and 8.
Now, he has announced an extra UK date at Wembley on August 18 with tickets going on sale this Friday (December 16) at 12pm GMT. Tickets can be purchased here.
He also previously announced several dates in Europe and Latin America including shows at the Allianz Riviera over the weekend of July 22-23 and then two shows at the Stade de France in Paris the following weekend. He will be accompanied by Kaytranada and Mike Dean on most dates of the tour.
Other stops include Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on October 15 at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida. For tickets head here.
Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently teased some new music for the upcoming Avatar film in a cryptic social media post.
He is also set to star in his new series The Idol co-created with Euphoria helmer Sam Levinson.
Tesfaye himself will star as a self-help guru, club owner and leader of a modern-day cult who begins dating an up-and-coming pop artist played by Lily-Rose Depp. The series will also see BLACKPINK‘s Jennie make her acting debut in the series.
The Weeknd will now play:
JUNE 2023
10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium
14 – Horsens Nordstern Arena
17 – Stockholm Tele2 Arena
20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena
24 – Amsterdam Johan Cruijiff Arena
28 – Dublin Marlay Park
JULY
2 – Hamburg Volksparkstadion
4 – Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena
7 – London Stadium
8 – London Stadium
11 – Brussels King Baudouin Stadium
14 – Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park
18 – Madrid Cívitas Metropolitano
20 – Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
22 – Nice Allianz Riviera
23 – Nice Allianz Riviera
26 – Milan Ippodromo La Maura
29 – Paris Stade de France
30 – Paris Stade de France
AUGUST
1 – Bordeaux Matmut Atlantique
4 – Munich Olympiastadion
6 – Prague Letnany Airport
9 – Warsaw PGE Narodowy
12 – Tallinn Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
18 – London Wembley Stadium
SEPTEMBER
29 – Mexico City Foro Sol
OCTOBER
4 – Bogotá Estadio El Campín
7 – Rio de Janeiro Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão
10 – Sao Paulo Allianz Parque
13 – Buenos Aires Hipódromo de San Isidro
15 – Santiago Estadio Bicentenario La Florida