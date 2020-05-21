The Weeknd reschedules ‘After Hours’ tour to 2021

The Weeknd has officially rescheduled his world tour to begin in June 2021.

The ‘After Hours’ tour was originally set to commence next month. Due to ongoing concerns and restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian pop star has pushed back the tour a full year.

The Weeknd announced the news via his Instagram page. He offered a single-sentence comment: “See you when it’s safe.”

The 64-date tour sees the singer bring his latest studio album, March’s ‘After Hours,’ to cities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe and his native Canada.

New Orleans is the only date to be cancelled, which was unable to be rescheduled due to availability issues.

Per the Instagram announcement, all tickets previously purchased are valid for the new dates. If fans are unable to attend, a refund will be available at point of purchase.

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio, rapper Don Toliver and French-Canadian artist Black Atlass support the tour on select dates.

The Weeknd recently spent four collective weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 with his 2019 single ‘Blinding Lights.’ He also guest-starred on an episode of American Dad!, in which he sang a new comedic song specifically for the show, ‘I’m A Virgin’.

It was also recently announced The Weeknd would team up with fellow number-one artist Doja Cat for a remix of his single ‘In My Eyes.’