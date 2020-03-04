The Weeknd adds fourth London show to ‘After Hours’ UK tour

The Weeknd has announced a fourth London show to add to his forthcoming ‘After Hours’ UK tour.

The artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, will tour later this year in support of his upcoming fourth studio album, which is set for release on March 20.

After announcing the UK and European tour last month, The Weeknd has now added a fourth date at The O2 in London on October 23 due to high demand. The gig will follow on from a trio of shows at the venue on October 11-13, and tickets for the newly announced October 23 show will go on sale at 9AM this Friday (March 6).

You can see The Weeknd’s upcoming UK tour dates below.

October

11 – The O2, London

12 – The O2, London

13 – The O2, London

15 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

16 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

18 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

19 – Arena, Manchester

23 – The O2, London

It was recently revealed that The Weeknd wasn’t originally slated to star in Uncut Gems, in which he played a pop star who gets into a fight with Howard Ratner (played by Adam Sandler).

Directors Josh and Benny Safdie told NME that they initially considered a number of artists before settling on The Weeknd, with the brothers later striking up an “awesome” friendship with the Canadian star during filming.