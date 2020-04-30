Watch a trailer for The Weeknd’s special ‘American Dad!’ episode

The Weeknd‘s special guest appearance in American Dad! has been previewed in a new trailer — check out the clip below.

The ‘After Hours’ artist, AKA Abel Tesfaye, has co-written the forthcoming episode ‘A Starboy Is Born’, which is set to air in the US on TBS on Monday (May 4).

The episode — which, according to a synopsis, will see “Stan abducting The Weeknd to teach Roger a lesson” — has now been previewed with a short trailer that offers a glimpse of Tesfaye’s cartoon appearance in the show as well as Roger performing a version of ‘Starboy’ while dressed as The Weeknd.

Advertisement

The episode will also include the premiere of a brand new Weeknd track, according to reports.

Tesfaye himself has been building up to the broadcast of ‘A Starboy Is Born’ by sharing stills and art from the episode on social media, which you can see below.

Roger is one of the greatest TV characters of all time — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 28, 2020

Advertisement

In other Weeknd news, the artist recently backed the campaign to get fundraising war veteran Captain Tom Moore’s cover of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ — which features the voices of Michael Ball and The NHS Voices Of Care Choir — to overhaul his song ‘Blinding Lights’ on the top of the UK singles chart.

Moore’s cover, which helped raise more money towards his extraordinary NHS fundraising efforts (which have now exceeded £30 million), went to Number One last week.