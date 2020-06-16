The Weeknd and Caribou lead 2020 Polaris Music Prize longlist

The Weeknd and Caribou have been announced as nominees on the 2020 Polaris Music Prize longlist – check out the full run-down below.

The annual awards ceremony celebrates Canada’s best full-length albums of the past 12 months. As is the case with the UK’s Mercury Prize, the winner is judged solely on artistic merit rather than genre or sales figures.

Yesterday (June 15), Polaris Music Prize announced their initial longlist which includes The Weeknd’s 2019 record ‘After Hours’, Caribou’s 10th album ‘Suddenly’ and Owen Pallett‘s ‘Island’.

Also featured on the list are the likes of U.S. Girls (‘Heavy Light’), Junia-T (‘Studio Monk’) and Cindy Lee (‘What’s Tonight To Eternity?’).

On July 15, Polaris Music Prize will confirm the final shortlist for their 2020 ceremony. An overall winner will be revealed on September 21.

The 2020 Polaris Music Prize Long List is as follows:

Allie X – Cape God

Anachnid – Dreamweaver

Aquakultre – Legacy

Marie-Pierre Arthur – Des feux pour voir

Backxwash – God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It

Badge Époque Ensemble – Badge Époque Ensemble

Begonia – Fear

P’tit Belliveau – Greatest Hits Vol. 1

Caribou – Suddenly

Daniel Caesar – CASE STUDY 01

Chocolat – Jazz engagé

Louis-Jean Cormier – Quand la nuit tombe

Corridor – Junior

dvsn – A Muse In Her Feelings

Jacques Greene – Dawn Chorus

Sarah Harmer – Are You Gone

Ice Cream – FED UP

Junia-T – Studio Monk

Kaytranada – Bubba

Flore Laurentienne – Volume 1

Cindy Lee – What’s Tonight To Eternity?

Men I Trust – Oncle Jazz

nêhiyawak – nipiy

OBUXUM – Re-Birth

Owen Pallett – Island

Pantayo – Pantayo

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Joel Plaskett – 44

William Prince – Reliever

Jessie Reyez – BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US

Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline

Riit – ataataga

Super Duty Tough Work – Studies in Grey

U.S. Girls – Heavy Light

Leif Vollebekk – New Ways

Wares – Survival

The Weeknd – After Hours

WHOOP-Szo – Warrior Down

Witch Prophet – DNA Activation

Zen Bamboo – GLU

In a four-star review of ‘After Hours’, NME summarised: “[The Weeknd’s] most all-encompassing record to date is also an existential quandary.”

Caribou’s ‘Suddenly’ also received the same score: “[Dan] Snaith has found the perfect balance between intimate songwriting and extroverted sonic decisions.”

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Mercury Prize announced plans to return in 2020 amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus crisis. This year’s shortlist will be unveiled on Thursday, July 23.

In other news, The Weeknd has donated $500,000 to a number of organisations that are committed to racial equality. The Toronto artist also urged fans to “please give what you can” to similar important causes amid ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.