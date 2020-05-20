The Weeknd and Doja Cat tease collaborative remix of ‘In Your Eyes’

The Weeknd and Doja Cat have taken to Twitter to tease what seems like a collaborative remix of the former’s song, ‘In Your Eyes’.

Doja Cat first created a tongue-in-cheek Twitter poll on May 19 to get the hype going, listing The Weeknd as a list of potential collaborators among fake options like “Stuart Little” and “Pissy tits”.

A few hours later, the rapper fanned the flames by tweeting “in your eyes”, and changed her Twitter handle to the same.

in your eyes — IN YOUR EYES (@DojaCat) May 20, 2020

The Weeknd joined in the teasing, retweeting Doja Cat’s post and adding a pair of hearts and a saxophone emoji.

‘In Your Eyes’ was the third single lifted from The Weeknd’s fourth studio album, ‘After Hours’, following ‘Heartless’ and ‘Blinding Lights’. The Canadian singer dedicated the record to a fan who had passed away days before its release.

Doja Cat’s remix of ‘In Your Eyes’ will follow other previously released reworks that appeared on the deluxe edition of ‘After Hours’, including Lil Uzi Vert‘s remix of ‘Heartless’, Chromatics‘ remix of ‘Blinding Lights’ and Oneohtrix Point Never‘s take on ‘Save Your Tears’. Major Lazer also recently put their own spin on ‘Blinding Lights’.

On the other hand, Doja Cat has participated in a handful of collaborations recently. At the start of May, she dropped the highly anticipated ‘Say So’ remix featuring fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. Last week, Ariana Grande confirmed that she too had collaborated with Doja Cat.