The Weeknd announces 2023 UK, European and Latin America tour

The Weeknd has announced a new ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour for 2023 in the UK, Europe and Latin America.

Abel Tesfaye will hit the road for the second leg of his current world stadium ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’ at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the UK on June 10 next year before calling at at Marlay Park in Dublin on June 28 and London Stadium on July 7.

From June to August 12 he will also be calling at various European cities. Tickets for the UK and European tour will go on sale this Friday (December 2) at 12pm GMT and can be purchased here. Fans can also access pre-sale tickets here from Wednesday (November 30) from 12pm GMT.

Following the European dates, the tour will at several venues in Latin America including Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on October 15 at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida. For tickets head here.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is set to star in his new series co-creator with Euphoria helmer Sam Levinson.

Tesfaye himself will star as a self-help guru, club owner and leader of a modern-day cult who begins dating an up-and-coming pop artist played by Lily-Rose Depp. The series will also see BLACKPINK‘s Jennie make her acting debut in the series.

He also recently said he’s considering removing his compilation album ‘Trilogy’ from streaming services.

The Weeknd will play:

JUNE 2023

10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

14 – Horsens Nordstern Arena

17 – Stockholm Tele2 Arena

20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena

24 – Amsterdam Johan Cruijiff Arena

28 – Dublin Marlay Park

JULY

2 – Hamburg Volksparkstadion

4 – Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena

7 – London Stadium

11 – Brussels King Baudouin Stadium

14 – Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park

18 – Madrid Cívitas Metropolitano

20 – Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

22 – Nice Allianz Riviera

26 – Milan Ippodromo La Maura

29 – Paris Stade de France

AUGUST

1 – Bordeaux Matmut Atlantique

4 – Munich Olympiastadion

6 – Prague Letnany Airport

9 – Warsaw PGE Narodowy

12 – Tallinn Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

SEPTEMBER

29 – Mexico City Foro Sol

OCTOBER

4 – Bogotá Estadio El Campín

7 – Rio de Janeiro Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

10 – Sao Paulo Allianz Parque

13 – Buenos Aires Hipódromo de San Isidro

15 – Santiago Estadio Bicentenario La Florida