The Weeknd announces 2023 UK, European and Latin America tour

The Weeknd has announced a new ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour for 2023 in the UK, Europe and Latin America.
Abel Tesfaye will hit the road for the second leg of his current world stadium ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’ at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the UK on June 10 next year before calling at at Marlay Park in Dublin on June 28 and London Stadium on July 7.
From June to August 12 he will also be calling at various European cities. Tickets for the UK and European tour will go on sale this Friday (December 2) at 12pm GMT and can be purchased here. Fans can also access pre-sale tickets here from Wednesday (November 30) from 12pm GMT.
Following the European dates, the tour will at several venues in Latin America including Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on October 15 at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida. For tickets head here.
Meanwhile, The Weeknd is set to star in his new series co-creator with Euphoria helmer Sam Levinson.
Tesfaye himself will star as a self-help guru, club owner and leader of a modern-day cult who begins dating an up-and-coming pop artist played by Lily-Rose Depp. The series will also see BLACKPINK‘s Jennie make her acting debut in the series.
He also recently said he’s considering removing his compilation album ‘Trilogy’ from streaming services.
The Weeknd will play:
JUNE 2023
10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium
14 – Horsens Nordstern Arena
17 – Stockholm Tele2 Arena
20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena
24 – Amsterdam Johan Cruijiff Arena
28 – Dublin Marlay Park
JULY
2 – Hamburg Volksparkstadion
4 – Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena
7 – London Stadium
11 – Brussels King Baudouin Stadium
14 – Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park
18 – Madrid Cívitas Metropolitano
20 – Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
22 – Nice Allianz Riviera
26 – Milan Ippodromo La Maura
29 – Paris Stade de France
AUGUST
1 – Bordeaux Matmut Atlantique
4 – Munich Olympiastadion
6 – Prague Letnany Airport
9 – Warsaw PGE Narodowy
12 – Tallinn Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
SEPTEMBER
29 – Mexico City Foro Sol
OCTOBER
4 – Bogotá Estadio El Campín
7 – Rio de Janeiro Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão
10 – Sao Paulo Allianz Parque
13 – Buenos Aires Hipódromo de San Isidro
15 – Santiago Estadio Bicentenario La Florida