The Weeknd announces huge UK and European arena tour

The Weeknd has announced a huge UK and European arena tour for the autumn.

The dates come behind Abel Tesfaye’s newly announced album ‘After Hours’, which he shared the title track from last week.

The singer’s new album, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Starboy’, will arrive on March 20, and follow the release of 2019 tracks ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless’.

The new tour kicks off with three dates at The O2 in London in October. The tour then runs until mid-November, and finishes in Paris at the AccorHotels Arena.

The Weeknd’s UK and European tour dates are as follows:

October

11 – London, O2 Arena

12 – London, O2 Arena

13 – London, O2 Arena

15 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

16 – Birmingham, Arena

18 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

19 – Manchester, Arena

26 – Antwerp, Sportpalais

27 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

29 – Berlin, Merdeces-Benz Arena

31 – Munich, Olympiahalle

November

8 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

9 – Cologne, Lanxness Arena

12 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena

The Weeknd recently made a cameo in Safdie Brothers film Uncut Gems, which NME called an “anxiety-inducing thriller that may give you a heart attack”.

It was recently revealed, though, that The Weeknd wasn’t originally intended to star in Uncut Gems. In the final film, he played a pop star who gets into a fight with the protagonist Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler).