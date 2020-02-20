The Weeknd announces huge UK and European arena tour

The Weeknd has announced a huge UK and European arena tour for the autumn.
The dates come behind Abel Tesfaye’s newly announced album ‘After Hours’, which he shared the title track from last week.
-
Read more: The Weeknd is still in his feelings on swaggering new singles ‘Heartless’ and ‘Blinding Lights’
The singer’s new album, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Starboy’, will arrive on March 20, and follow the release of 2019 tracks ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless’.
The new tour kicks off with three dates at The O2 in London in October. The tour then runs until mid-November, and finishes in Paris at the AccorHotels Arena.
The Weeknd’s UK and European tour dates are as follows:
October
11 – London, O2 Arena
12 – London, O2 Arena
13 – London, O2 Arena
15 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
16 – Birmingham, Arena
18 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro
19 – Manchester, Arena
26 – Antwerp, Sportpalais
27 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
29 – Berlin, Merdeces-Benz Arena
31 – Munich, Olympiahalle
November
8 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
9 – Cologne, Lanxness Arena
12 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena
The Weeknd recently made a cameo in Safdie Brothers film Uncut Gems, which NME called an “anxiety-inducing thriller that may give you a heart attack”.
It was recently revealed, though, that The Weeknd wasn’t originally intended to star in Uncut Gems. In the final film, he played a pop star who gets into a fight with the protagonist Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler).