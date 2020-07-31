The Weeknd announces live-streamed VR shows on TikTok

The Weeknd has shared details of a new live event on TikTok, with the social media platform describing the show as their “first-ever in-app cross reality experience”.

‘The Weeknd Experience’ will showcase the Grammy-winning artist – real name Abel Tesfaye – performing songs from his new album ‘After Hours’ as a digital avatar.

In a press release, TikTok promised fans will “have the chance to interact with The Weeknd throughout as he takes viewers on an epic ‘After Hours’ journey” through 3D renderings of the artist.

Advertisement

As with other live streams on the app, viewers will also be able to interact in real time during the broadcast.

First time experience.

Enjoy and also support the Equal Justice Initiative for racial equality on the Tiktok app. #TheWeekndEXP : https://t.co/DpqiM1xMDY pic.twitter.com/HdJV0iBrrD — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 30, 2020

‘The Weeknd Experience’ will also raise funds for the Equal Justice Initiative supporting racial equality. Fans will be able to donate directly from the app prior to and during the show, while TikTok said it will match all funds “up to a generous amount.”

In addition, viewers can buy exclusive merchandise between August 6-10, with proceeds from the sales donated to the Equal Justice Initiative.

The “virtual music experience” will premiere exclusively on the @tiktok account next Friday (August 7).

Advertisement

Fans will have a longer wait to see The Weeknd in the flesh, after the singer rescheduled his world tour to begin in June 2021.

The Weeknd announced the news via his Instagram page back in May, offering a single-sentence caption: “See you when it’s safe.”

Earlier this week (July 28), the artist made a series of cameo appearances in the Adult Swim show Robot Chicken.