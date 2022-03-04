The Weeknd announces North American stadium tour with Doja Cat

The Weeknd has announced a slew of North American stadium concerts – dubbed the ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour – that are set to begin in July and run until early September.

The singer will kick off the run in his native Toronto on July 8 before heading to Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

He’ll be joined on the road by special guest Doja Cat – the two linked up on ‘You Right’ from Doja’s album ‘Planet Her’ last year. See tour dates below. Tickets will go on sale March 10 local time.

Advertisement

According to a press release, these dates are just the first leg in a world tour that will also includes stops in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and the Middle East which are yet to be announced.

Additionally, the singer – real name Abel Tesfaye – has partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund. $1 from each ticket sold on the tour will go towards the fund, which works toward ending the global hunger crisis. Tesfaye will also donate $500,000 to the fund.

“The goal with this fund is to provide immediate life-saving support to people who are on the brink of starvation,” Tesfaye commented in a statement. “I’m so thankful to have WFP as a partner and to further expand our reach to those who need it most.”

The Weeknd’s latest album, ‘Dawn FM’, arrived back in January of this year. In a four-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly said the follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ “feels like the first steps on a journey for The Weeknd to find peace with himself; perhaps next time we hear from him, he’ll be fully embracing the light of day”.

The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ 2022 North American tour dates are:

JULY

Wednesday 8 – Toronto, Rogers Centre

Tuesday 14 – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Thursday 16 – New York, Metlife Stadium

Tuesday 21 – Boston, Gillette Stadium

Friday 24 – Chicago, Soldier Field

Monday 27 – Detroit, Ford Field

Thursday 30 – Washington, FedExField Thursday

Advertisement

AUGUST

Thursday 4 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

Saturday 6 – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday 11 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sunday 14 – Arlington, AT&T Stadium

Thursday 18 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday 20 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

Tuesday 23 – Vancouver, BC Place

Thursday 25 – Seattle, Lumen Field

Saturday 27 – San Francisco, Levi’s Stadium

Tuesday 30 – Phoenix, State Farm Stadium

SEPTEMBER

Friday 2 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium