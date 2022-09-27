The Weeknd announces rescheduled LA gig and adds extra date following mid-set cancellation

The Weeknd has shared details of his rescheduled Los Angeles show and an extra date weeks on from having to cancel a show mid-way through due to vocal issues.

The pop star, real name Abel Tesfaye, will now play LA’s SoFi Stadium on Saturday, November 26 and an extra date on Sunday, November 27 (head here for tickets). Kaytranada and Mike Dean will open both shows.

Tesfaye was forced to pull his sold-out September 3 show after losing his voice just three songs into his set.

Early on in the concert at Sofi Stadium – the second in a row at that venue as part of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ global tour – the artist told fans that he was cancelling the show after losing his voice while performing ‘Can’t Feel My Face’.

The artist exited the stage leaving the song to end without him. Returning to the stage with the venue lights up, The Weeknd then told his stunned audience: “I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back. But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

RESCHEDULED LOS ANGELES SHOW PLUS ONE MORE! NOVEMBER 26 and 27!https://t.co/OgBYRWynXn pic.twitter.com/GgNwKaWn3b — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 27, 2022

The artist later clarified on Twitter that “my voice went out during the first song”, adding: “I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The Weeknd’s tour was set to resume with a pair of dates in his home city of Toronto, Canada last Thursday (September 22) and Friday (23), with Tesfaye confirming that he would be “able to bring the show my Toronto fans are waiting for”.

Meanwhile, Grimes has teased more about her upcoming collaboration with The Weeknd, suggesting that the track would drop this summer.

The star first revealed that the team-up existed last year when replying to fans on her Discord server. After fans asked for a collaboration with the ‘Dawn FM’ musician, Grimes replied: “Hmmm surprise for yalls.” When another person asked “Grimes an weeknd collab when”, she replied: “It’s called Sci Fi.”

In a recent interview with Vogue China, the artist shared more about the song.

As well as claiming ‘Sci Fi’ will be released this summer (that date has now passed), Grimes said the music video for it “will be a trip”, per fan translations.