The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ becomes biggest US Hot 100 song of all time

The Weeknd‘s 2020 mega hit ‘Blinding Lights’ has officially been crowned the biggest US Billboard Hot 100 single of all time.

The song, which appeared on Abel Tesfaye’s ‘After Hours’ album and was released at the end of 2019, has now spent 90 weeks in the charts.

In that time, it set a new record for most weeks in the Top Five of the chart (43), Top 10 (57 weeks) and Top 40 (86 weeks). It replaces Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit ‘The Twist’ as the biggest US Billboard Hot 100 single of all time.

The news comes after Taylor Swift broke another Billboard record this week, with her 10 minute version of ‘All Too Well’ breaking Don McLean’s record with ‘American Pie’ to become the longest Billboard Number One of all time.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd’s drama series The Idol has been given the green light from HBO, with Troye Sivan and seven others joining the cast.

According to Variety, the US network has formally ordered the six-episode series, which The Weeknd stars in and has co-written and executive produced.

Originally announced in June as being in development, The Idol follows a pop singer who enters into a relationship with a cult leader and self-help guru. The series is co-written and executive produced by Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, with all three credited as creators.

Abel Tesfaye has also shared a number of collaborations recently. Across the past few months, he’s teamed up with Post Malone on the single ‘One Right Now’, collaborated with Rosalía on ‘La Fama’ and joined up with Swedish House Mafia for collaborative single ‘Moth To A Flame’.