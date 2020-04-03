The Weeknd co-wrote an episode of ‘American Dad!’

The Weeknd has shared the news he co-wrote an episode of animated series American Dad!, along with lending his voice to a character that loosely resembles himself for the show, which returns to screens this month.

The Canadian songwriter, AKA Abel Tesfaye, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself holding a plush toy of alien character Roger while standing next to the episode’s co-writer Joel Hurwitz, who has written multiple scripts for the Seth MacFarlane-created show over its last few seasons.

Advertisement

“me and this guy wrote an episode of American Dad,” Tesfaye captioned the post. “also gonna play myself… kinda,” he wrote, adding that the photo was taken a while back and urging fans to stay home and self-isolate.

According to Deadline, the episode will also feature a new original song by the Grammy-winning R&B star.

Tesfaye has been busy in recent times, releasing latest album ‘After Hours’ last month. On Monday (March 30), he released three more tracks as part of the album’s deluxe edition.

The 17th season of ‘American Dad!’ will premiere on April 13. The Weeknd’s episode is scheduled to air on May 4.