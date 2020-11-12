The Weeknd confirmed for NFL Super Bowl halftime show

The Weeknd will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in February 2021, it’s been announced.

The artist, who released his fourth album ‘After Hours‘ this year, will headline the event broadcast by CBS from Raymond James Stadium, Florida on February 7.

Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) follows in the footsteps of Beyoncé, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Madonna, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and others performing at the annual American football championship game.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honoured and ecstatic to be the centre of that infamous stage this year,” said The Weeknd.

The NFL is having to scale back the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only 20 per cent of the seats at Raymond James Stadium will be filled with audience members.

As The New York Times writes, in most years the halftime show is set up by hundreds of people who run onto the field to build the stage. Then hundreds of fans, who are chosen in advance, typically rush out to the stage to cheer.

Jay-Z, founder of Roc Nation entertainment which is producing the show with DPS, said: “The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer, added: “We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage. Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV.”