The Weeknd confirms release date for new album ‘After Hours’ and shares gruesome artwork

The Weeknd has confirmed the release date for new album ‘After Hours’, as well as sharing the record’s title track and its visceral, bloodied artwork.

The singer’s full-length follow-up to 2016’s ‘Starboy’ will arrive on March 20, and comes after he shared the songs ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless‘ in November 2019.

The two tracks were his first new material since his surprise 2018 EP ‘My Dear Melancholy’.

As for the new record, it appears to be a stark contrast to Starboy, with the artwork showing the singer grinning with a bloodied face – which suggests that it will see him heading in a darker direction too.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that The Weeknd wasn’t originally intended to star in Uncut Gems as a pop star who gets into a fight with protagonist Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler).

In a video interview with NME, Josh and Benny Safdie ran through the other artists they were considering for the role before they established an “awesome” friendship with the Canadian singer and changed tack.

Despite not being first choice, Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler hailed working with The Weekend on the Netflix movie.

He told Vulture: “I love that kid. He’s such a nice guy. He’s so deep.” Sandler also mentioned that he liked the new LP: “That new album, my God! Did you hear that yet? It’s good.”

