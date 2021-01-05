The Weeknd continues ‘After Hours’ storyline with bizarre ‘Save Your Tears’ video

The Weeknd has shared a bizarre new video for his latest single ‘Save Your Tears’ – watch it below.

Directed by Cliqua, the Canadian singer’s new visual continues the storyline set out by previous videos from ‘After Hours’, his fourth studio album.

The first video to be released from the album was ‘Heartless’, in which The Weeknd parties in Las Vegas while high. He then gets bruised and bloodied in ‘Blinding Lights’. He’s decapitated in the video for ‘In Your Eyes’, while in ‘Too Late’ his head gets attached to another person’s body and he’s reanimated.

Recent performances by The Weeknd have seen his face covered with bandages, and now, the ‘Save Your Tears’ video reveals the results of reconstructive surgery.

Watch the video below:

The Weeknd was recently in the news after many noted the absence of ‘After Hours’ from this year’s Grammy nominations.

Reacting to the snub late last month, the crooner tweeted that the Grammys “remain corrupt”, adding: “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

It was a distinctly different outcome than the recent American Music Awards, where Abel Tesfaye walked away with three trophies, including Favourite Male Artist, Favourite Album and Favourite Song in the Soul/R&B categories.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Luke Morgan Britton said that ‘After Hours’ “stands as The Weeknd’s strongest record in some time”, celebrating it for being “free of features and full of probing self-reflection”.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has started work on the follow up to ‘After Hours’ and says he’s been inspired by the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests.

Speaking in a new interview, he also said events over 2020 have made him more “inspired and creative” during the pandemic.