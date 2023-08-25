The Weeknd crew member sues Live Nation, claims he was run over by forklift

A stagehand for The Weeknd has sued Live Nation and claims he was run over by a forklift while setting up for a show in Dallas, Texas.

As reported by Pitchfork, Steve Genovese is suing the company for an incident he alleges took place during preparations for a show on Abel Tesfaye’s tour in August 2022.

The lawsuit reads: “While marking the floor for the stage dimensions, [Genovese] was run over by a forklift which was being operated by another worker on site.

“As a result, [he] suffered severe, excruciatingly painful and permanently disabling injuries to his leg. The flesh and muscle were torn away from [his] leg and were detached from the bones.”

The suit, which alleges counts of negligence, gross negligence and negligent hiring, also names defendants including gig promoter C3 Presents, stadium operator Cowboys Stadium and business management firm David Weise & Associates, though The Weeknd himself is not named.

It adds: “Defendants had the knowledge, ability, and duty to prevent the severe and life-altering injuries inflicted on [Genovese]. Instead, [they] placed more value on their own financial gain than on the safety of the workers who helped put on The Weeknd concert.”

Genovese is seeking damages for medical bills, loss of earnings and lawyers fees.

The lawsuit goes on to allege that, due to an ambulance not being present at the stadium, “medical care and transport to the hospital [were] significantly delayed—further exacerbating his severe and life-altering injuries.”

It adds: “[Genovese] spent more than a month in the hospital where he underwent numerous surgeries to save his leg, which is now horrifically and permanently disfigured and impaired.”

NME have reached out to Live Nation for comment.