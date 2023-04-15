NewsMusic News

The Weeknd, Diddy, Future, John Legend and more join Metro Boomin for star-studded Coachella 2023 set

21 Savage, Mike Dean and Don Toliver also joined the all-star cast on Friday evening in the California desert

By Will Richards
21 Savage and Metro Boomin performing at Coachella 2023. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella.

Metro Boomin was joined by a star-studded support cast at his Coachella set on Friday night (April 14) – watch him perform with The Weeknd, Diddy, Future, John Legend and more below.

During the set, the producer and rapper also welcomed the likes of 21 Savage, Mike Dean and Don Toliver to the stage.

Opening with ‘On Time’ (featuring John Legend), he then went straight into introducing ‘Future’ for ‘Superhero (Heroes & Villains)‘ and three Future covers with the rapper.

Elsewhere in the 23-song set, he covered three Weeknd songs alongside Abel Tesfaye, closing with an all-star performance of ‘Creepin’‘ featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy.

See footage from the performance, which also featured a preview of a new track from The Weeknd, below.

Other highlights from Friday at Coachella included Blink-182‘s first live performance since they reunited with Tom DeLonge, a cameo-filled show from Gorillaz, an appearance from Nile Rodgers during Blondie’s set, and the debut of a new song during MUNA‘s.

The first night of Coachella 2023 concludes with a headline set from Bad Bunny. Saturday’s (April 15) roster features BlackpinkBoygeniusCharli XCXThe Linda Lindas and The Kid LAROI, among many others – you can see the full line-up here, with info on how stream every set live here.

Coachella’s first weekend will wrap up on Sunday (April 16), with the second running over April 21-23.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2023.

