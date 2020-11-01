The Weeknd dressed up as The Nutty Professor for Halloween and it was brilliant

The Weeknd got into the Halloween spirit last night, dressing up as The Nutty Professor – see pictures below.

In a series of pictures and videos posted to Instagram, Abel Tesfaye puffed away on cigars and even danced along to his own music.

READ MORE: 66 killer songs for your Halloween playlist

In one of the clips, Tesfaye, dressed as Eddie Murphy’s character from the iconic 1996 film, dances along to his own song ‘Too Late’ in the middle of a party. See footage below.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, The Weeknd joined Oneohtrix Point Never on his new song ‘No Nightmares’. Tesfaye also serves as an executive producer on 0PN’s new album ‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’, which came out on Friday (October 30).

Tesfaye and 0PN – aka producer Daniel Lopatin – previously worked together on last year’s Uncut Gems film, with Lopatin scoring the film and Tesfaye making a cameo appearance.

Advertisement

Also out on Friday was Ariana Grande’s new album ‘Positions’, which features a guest appearance from The Weeknd on the song ‘Off The Table’.

Continuing a busy month of October, The Weeknd got into the Halloween spirit a week early, sharing a gory video for ‘Too Late’ on October 23.

‘Too Late’ is taken from The Weeknd’s fourth studio album ‘After Hours’, which was released back in February this year. The record received a four-star rating from NME, who said “his most all-encompassing record to date is also an existential quandary”.

The review added: “The Weeknd’s comeback record splits the difference between his hedonistic and reflective personas.”