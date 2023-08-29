The Weeknd fuels release rumours with studio photos with Metro Boomin and Mike Dean

The Weeknd has shared some new studio photos with Metro Boomin and Mike Dean, fuelling rumours that a new album release could be imminent.

The singer – who recently announced his plan to retire his moniker and record under birth name Abel Tesfaye – has long teased a trilogy of albums, having so far released ‘After Hours’ and ‘Dawn FM’.

Back in June, he then confirmed in an interview with Variety that he was “finishing the third part of this saga, of this trilogy”.

Advertisement

New pictures posted to Instagram this weekend have now teased that the final LP could be coming soon. “i hear the fire in the sky. the dawn slowly comes to an end…,” he wrote alongside back and white pictures of him in the studio with Metro Boomin and Dean.

The producers both have a long history of working together. Metro Boomin was a producer on 2020’s ‘After Hours’, while Tesfaye once again linked up with Dean in April for four new tracks that appeared on the latter’s new album ‘4:23’ – which The Weeknd also served as executive producer on.

The Weeknd has also been keeping busy by starring in recent HBO show The Idol, which he wrote music for.

He’s also still on his ‘After Hours Til Dawn‘ world stadium tour, having just announced new Australian and New Zealand dates for 2023.

Advertisement

This month saw The Weeknd break another record with his London shows – this time for the number of ticket sales at Wembley Stadium. Just last month, he broke the record for the highest attendance rate during his two-night run at London Stadium, which brought in a combined number of 160,000 fans.

Reviewing the show in Manchester back in May, NME said the tour was “the summer’s latest blockbuster smash”, concluding that the artist “now has stadium status”.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has also said he is done with features “unless Daft Punk ever get back together”.