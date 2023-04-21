Listen to The Weeknd and Future’s sultry new single ‘Double Fantasy’

The Weeknd and Future have released the new collaborative single k ‘Double Fantasy’ for the soundtrack to new HBO drama The Idol.

The track is the first to be released from the official soundtrack of the new HBO Max series The Idol. The Weeknd co-created the show with Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, and is said to be “one of HBO’s most provocative” shows yet.

‘Double Fantasy’ is a darkened space pop track where The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – sings about a toxic relationship. The track was co-produced with The Weeknd with Metro Boomin, and Mike Dean, and was debuted by Tesfaye at last weekend’s Coachella during Metro Boomin’s star-studded set with Mike Dean.

The Weeknd stars in The Idol alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Hank Azaria, and Jennie of BLACKPINK.

Rolling Stone did a report on the series mid-production and wrote that The Idol was “torture porn”, with 13 anonymous sources from the show’s cast and crew speaking out on the production of the anticipated series and calling it “a shitshow”. Tesfaye, Depp and HBO all responded to the claims, with The Weeknd tweeting, “Did we upset you?” alongside a clip from the show of him and Depp’s characters denouncing the magazine.

The series will premiere at this year’s Festival De Cannes and is set to be released on June 4. The Idol‘s upcoming original soundtrack will be released soon via The Weeknd’s XO Records / Republic Records.

Last year, The Weekend and Future dropped highly-acclaimed studio albums, with the latter’s ‘I NEVER LIKED YOU’ putting “his melodies and robotic croon to good use” and the former’s ‘Dawn FM‘ proving “his most mature, emotionally robust collection yet” – according to NME’s reviews.

The duo have collaborated before. Their first time was the cult-classic 2016 track ‘Low Life’, before working together again on ‘Drinks On Us’ and ‘Comin’ Out Strong’.

In other news, The Weeknd has recently been named the “world’s most popular artist” by the Guinness Book of Records after being the first artist to reach 100 million Spotify monthly Spotify listeners.

He has also recently settled a lawsuit for copyright infringement after electro duo Epikker claimed ‘Call Out My Name’ plagiarised their song ‘Vibeking’.