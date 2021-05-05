The Weeknd is set to perform at the BRIT Awards 2021

The Weeknd has been confirmed as the latest performer at the BRIT Awards 2021.

The annual ceremony will take place this year on May 11 at The O2 in London, with Jack Whitehall set to host once again.

The Weeknd will deliver a remote live performance at this year’s BRITs, with the Canadian artist – who is nominated for International Male Solo Artist – unable to attend the ceremony in person due to the current coronavirus travel restrictions.

Advertisement

The Weeknd joins the growing list of live performers for the BRITs 2021, which already includes Coldplay (who will open the ceremony), Arlo Parks, Headie One, Dua Lipa, Griff and Olivia Rodrigo.

Rag’n’Bone Man will also team up with P!nk for a special collaboration with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir.

2500 people will be in attendance at this year’s BRITs as part of the UK Government’s scientific Events Research Programme, which uses enhanced testing approaches to examine how live events can take place without the need for social distancing.

The winners at this years BRITs are being encouraged to share their awards.

Advertisement

The 2021 trophies come in two parts, with the smaller statuette intended to be gifted by the award recipient “to someone they consider worthy – it might be recognition, or it might be someone that does something entirely unrelated to music”.