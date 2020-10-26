The Weeknd joins Oneohtrix Point Never on new song ‘No Nightmares’

The Weeknd has teamed up with Oneohtrix Point Never on a new song called ‘No Nightmares’ – you can listen to it below.

The track is set to appear on OPN’s upcoming new album, ‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’, which is due out on Friday (October 30) and is executive produced by the wunderkind producer, along with The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye).

The relationship between OPN (real name Daniel Lopatin) and Tesfaye dates back to their work on Adam Sandler’s Netflix film Uncut Gems (OPN scored the film, The Weeknd had a cameo). Tesfaye then brought OPN out to help him perform during an appearance on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

Released as part of a five-song bundle entitled ‘Midday Suite’, ‘No Nightmares’ joins the tracks ‘Cross Talk II’, ‘I Don’t Love Me Anymore’, ‘Bow Ecco’, and ‘The Whether Channel’.

You can listen to ‘No Nightmares’ below:

You can pre-order OPN’s ‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’ here.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd dropped a gory new music video for the track ‘Too Late’, lifted from his latest album ‘After Hours’.

The clip, which isn’t for the fainthearted, opens with a content warning and begins with two women finding The Weeknd’s severed head on the road.

From there, the weirdness continues, with the pair taking the head back to their mansion and murdering another man in order to stitch The Weeknd’s head back onto the bloodied body.