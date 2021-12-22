The Weeknd marks 10 years of ‘Echoes Of Silence’ by sharing new music video

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed mixtape ‘Echoes Of Silence’, The Weeknd has released a new music video for its title track.

This highly stylised music video, which features CGI rendering from Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, arrived on YouTube on Wednesday (December 21) in time for the record’s 10th anniversary.

The video features a giant robot wandering through a dystopian world before stumbling upon a robotic version of The Weeknd. The two interact with one another against a backdrop of gorgeous graphics.

Watch the new music video for ‘Echoes Of Silence’ below.

Following the release of the music video, The Weend took to Instagram to share more about the video: “The legend @hajimesorayamaofficial brought his robots to life for the first time using my song as the official score (full video out now) here’s a gift for the OG fans.”

He also teased his next project, saying “happy holidays to all of XO… the next time i see you… will be at dawn”.

He also shared a behind-the-scenes documentary on the production of the music video. The 10-minute documentary follows Hajime Sorayama and his team of artists as they conceptualise and bring their art to life.

To further celebrate ‘Echoes Of Silence’, The Weeknd has released a new collection of merchandise that will only be available until December 23. The collection includes two variants of a Sorayama x The Weeknd Be@rbrick collaboration, a slew of newly designed clothing, and a new vinyl pressing featuring artwork from Sorayama. Check out the collection here.

First released on December 21, 2011, ‘Echoes of Silence’ was the third mixtape from the Canadian singer-songwriter. The project received critical acclaim upon its release, starting with its lead single ‘Initiation’.

The re-release of ‘Echoes Of Silence’ is the second time The Weeknd has celebrated a past release this year. In March, the artist re-released his debut mixtape ‘House Of Balloons’, making it available on major streaming platforms for the first time. A limited-edition vinyl of the mixtape was released, featuring new artwork by New York-based artist Daniel Arsham.

Prior to the release of the ‘Echoes Of Silence’ music video and the new merchandise collection, The Weekend appeared on a new posthumous Aaliyah single, ‘Poison’. It will appear on a posthumous studio album by Aaliyah.