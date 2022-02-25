The Weeknd pauses planned announcement amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Weeknd has postponed a planned announcement due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The ‘Dawn FM’ singer-songwriter began teasing upcoming news via his Twitter account on Wednesday (February 23), telling fans that all would be revealed the following day (February 24).

During the early hours of yesterday morning, however, The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – said that he was delaying the plans amid the news that Russia had launched a military assault on Ukraine.

“Unfortunately I’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement,” Tesfaye wrote. “I pray for everyone’s safety.” You can see that tweet below.

unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety. 🙏🏾 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 24, 2022

Prior to postponing the announcement, The Weeknd posted: “What a journey … we’re finally here.” He added in a later tweet: “LET’S GOOOOOOOO.” It’s unclear as to what the artist is working on.

At the time of writing, at least 137 civilians have been killed in Ukraine with 316 injured (via The Guardian). It is currently being reported that Russian troops are now in the northern districts of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital (via BBC News).

The UK, European Union, the US and Australia have imposed sanctions on Russia, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning of “consequences you have never seen” if the West attempts to interfere.

Many figures from the world of music have since condemned the attacks and expressed their support for the people of Ukraine.

In a statement on social media, Miley Cyrus wrote: “I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attack and with our global community who is calling for an immediate end to this violence.”

Yungblud, meanwhile, said he was “absolutely devastated” for “the beautiful people of Ukraine”. Elsewhere, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis offered his “love & courage” to all those affected.

“Thinking of these amazing people who made filming the ‘2am’ video possible in Kyiv last month,” Foals wrote in a later tweet.

You can donate to the Red Cross here to help those affected by the conflict.

As the BBC reports, Russia has long resisted Ukraine’s move towards embracing European institutions like NATO and the EU. Putin is now demanding guarantees from the West and Ukraine that it will not join NATO, a defensive alliance of 30 countries, and that Ukraine demilitarise and become a neutral state.