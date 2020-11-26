The Weeknd says he had been planning a 2021 Grammys performance before nomination shutout

The Weeknd has claimed he had been planning a performance at the 2021 Grammys for “weeks” before the slate of nominations revealed he had gotten zero nods for his album ‘After Hours’.

In a tweet posted today (November 26), the Canadian singer said that he had been working “collaboratively” with the Grammys “for weeks” on a performance at the ceremony in 2021.

But with the nomination shutout, The Weeknd has deemed himself uninvited from the Grammys entirely.

“Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited?” he tweeted. “In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!”

This came a day after The Weeknd – who has previously won three Grammys – took to Twitter to blast the awards show as “corrupt”. His 2020 studio album ‘After Hours’, released in March, featured two of his most successful singles to date in ‘Heartless’ and ‘Blinding Lights’ – the latter of which topped the Billboard charts.

“You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency,” he wrote on social media.

In response, Harvey Mason, Jr. – the interim president of the Recording Academy – said he was “saddened” by the singer’s statement.

“I try to empathize with where that came from, but it was difficult to hear,” he told Billboard. “Everybody at the Academy understands that he’s disappointed. I was personally surprised that he was not nominated.”

The Weeknd’s former collaborator Drake and Elton John, who was sampled on ‘After Hours’ cut ‘Scared To Live’, have both have expressed their support for the singer.

In an Instagram Story, Drake noted “the disconnect between impactful music and these awards”, adding, “The other day I said The Weeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way.”

Sir Elton John, for his part, posted the cover art of ‘Blinding Lights’ to Instagram and said “in [his] humble opinion” it should win Song and Record of the Year.