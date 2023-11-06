The Weeknd postpones Australia and New Zealand stadium tour

The Weeknd has postponed his forthcoming Australia and New Zealand stadium tour due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The singer was due to kick off his ‘After Hours til Dawn Tour’ in just two weeks at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on November 20 before calling at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium and Eden Park in Auckland over the remaining 10 shows. But they have now been pushed back.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must reschedule the Australia/New Zealand tour,” a statement from The Weeknd said (via IQ). “New dates will be announced next year and current tickets will be valid for the new shows. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates. Deeply disappointed but can’t wait to be there with you!”

A message from Live Nation Australia & New Zealand added: “We understand fans will be disappointed, and Live Nation is focused on working with The Weeknd to secure a new tour schedule. We will make a further announcement as soon as possible.”

Earlier this year, The Weeknd broke a number of records with his London shows – including the number of ticket sales at Wembley Stadium. He also broke the record for the highest attendance rate during his two-night run at London Stadium, which brought in a combined number of 160,000 fans.

Reviewing the show in Manchester back in May, NME said the tour was “the summer’s latest blockbuster smash”, concluding that the artist “now has stadium status”.

Meanwhile, an AI-generated collaboration featuring vocals mimicking Drake and The Weeknd was recently ruled out of being eligible for Grammy consideration.

‘Heart On My Sleeve’, which was was written and produced by the anonymous producer Ghostwriter, was submitted for Grammy consideration in two categories: Best Rap Song and Song Of The Year – both of which go to the writer of a song, not the performer.

But the Recording Academy’s chief executive, Harvey Mason Jr., quickly confirmed it will not be eligible for Grammy consideration.