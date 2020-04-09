The Weeknd says he was “angry” when he first heard Usher’s ‘Climax’

The Weeknd has revealed he was “angry” when he first heard Usher‘s track ‘Climax’ in 2012 because he thought it sounded like one of his own songs.

The Toronto singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, told Variety: “I heard ‘Climax’, that Usher song, and was like: ‘Holy fuck, that’s a Weeknd song.'”

Although he said “it was very flattering,” that the R&B singer had seemingly riffed on his sound, he admits he also “got angry.”

The 2012 track was released less than a year after The Weeknd released ‘House Of Balloons’, his debut mixtape.

In the same interview, The Weeknd opened up one of the “darkest” periods of his life, culminating in the singer getting arrested in Las Vegas after punching a police officer.

He was arrested on one count of misdemeanour battery of a protected person on January 10, 2015, following an incident at the Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas.

Tesfaye explained to Variety that ‘Faith’, from his latest album ‘After Hours’, addresses that era of his career “around 2013, 2014,” calling it “the darkest time of my entire life.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd also recently admitted that he initially thought that “it might have been insensitive” to release his new album ‘After Hours’ while the world is grappling with the coronavirus health crisis.

The Toronto artist released his fourth studio album as planned on March 20.