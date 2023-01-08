The Weeknd shares ‘Is There Somebody Else?’ video to celebrate one year of ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd has released a new, voyeuristic video for ‘Is There Somebody Else? to celebrate the one year anniversary of fifth studio album ‘Dawn FM’.
First released on January 7 2022, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ features singles ‘Take My Breath’, ‘Sacrifice’, ‘Out Of Time and ‘Less Than Zero’.
Shortly after the release of ‘Dawn FM’, The Weeknd teased a follow-up. “I wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy,” he wrote on Twitter with fans theorising that a new album called ‘After Life’ was in the works.
It seems as if The Weeknd is still expanding the world of ‘Dawn FM’ though. The new video for ‘Is There Somebody Else’ has been directed by Cliqua (the duo behind visuals for three of ‘Dawn FM’’s singles) and sees The Weeknd worry about infidelity with the help of a telescope. Check it out below.
Announcing the video’s release, The Weeknd took to Twitter to say he was “back at it”.
Last year, The Weeknd shared new single ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ from James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water movie.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that The Weeknd’s 2019 single ‘Blinding Lights’ had overtaken Ed Sheeran to become Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time.
Looking ahead, The Weeknd will be kicking off a massive tour of Europe and The UK in June (tickets are available here) before heading to South America in September. He will be accompanied by Kaytranada and Mike Dean on most dates of the tour.
The Weeknd will play:
JUNE 2023
10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium
14 – Horsens Nordstern Arena
17 – Stockholm Tele2 Arena
20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena
24 – Amsterdam Johan Cruijiff Arena
28 – Dublin Marlay Park
JULY
2 – Hamburg Volksparkstadion
4 – Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena
7 – London Stadium
8 – London Stadium
11 – Brussels King Baudouin Stadium
14 – Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park
18 – Madrid Cívitas Metropolitano
20 – Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
22 – Nice Allianz Riviera
23 – Nice Allianz Riviera
26 – Milan Ippodromo La Maura
29 – Paris Stade de France
30 – Paris Stade de France
AUGUST
1 – Bordeaux Matmut Atlantique
4 – Munich Olympiastadion
6 – Prague Letnany Airport
9 – Warsaw PGE Narodowy
12 – Tallinn Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
18 – London Wembley Stadium
SEPTEMBER
29 – Mexico City Foro Sol
OCTOBER
4 – Bogotá Estadio El Campín
7 – Rio de Janeiro Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão
10 – Sao Paulo Allianz Parque
13 – Buenos Aires Hipódromo de San Isidro
15 – Santiago Estadio Bicentenario La Florida