The Weeknd shares new ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ song ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’

The Weeknd has shared his new track from the forthcoming Avatar: The Way Of Water movie.

The track ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ was written by The Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia and composer Simon Franglen.

It featured in the trailer for the new film and Abel Tesfaye teased the song last week. You can listen to the track below.

The James Cameron directed movie is officially released in cinemas tomorrow (December 16).

Reviewing the movie, NME awarded it four stars and described it as “bold, beautiful and very, very blue”. It added: “James Cameron’s epic sequel builds out his sci-fi world, but with a more 3D story than before.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently announced a new date at London’s Wembley Stadium as part of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour in 2023.

It comes after Tesfaye recently announced a series of European dates for the new leg of his tour, which included two shows at London Stadium on July 7 and 8.

He then announced an extra UK date at Wembley on August 18 with tickets going on sale tomorrow (December 16) at 12pm GMT. Tickets can be purchased here.

He also previously announced several dates in Europe and Latin America including shows at the Allianz Riviera over the weekend of July 22-23 and then two shows at the Stade de France in Paris the following weekend. He will be accompanied by Kaytranada and Mike Dean on most dates of the tour.

Other stops include Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on October 15 at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida. For tickets head here.

The Weeknd will now play:

JUNE 2023

10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

14 – Horsens Nordstern Arena

17 – Stockholm Tele2 Arena

20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena

24 – Amsterdam Johan Cruijiff Arena

28 – Dublin Marlay Park

JULY

2 – Hamburg Volksparkstadion

4 – Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena

7 – London Stadium

8 – London Stadium

11 – Brussels King Baudouin Stadium

14 – Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park

18 – Madrid Cívitas Metropolitano

20 – Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

22 – Nice Allianz Riviera

23 – Nice Allianz Riviera

26 – Milan Ippodromo La Maura

29 – Paris Stade de France

30 – Paris Stade de France

AUGUST

1 – Bordeaux Matmut Atlantique

4 – Munich Olympiastadion

6 – Prague Letnany Airport

9 – Warsaw PGE Narodowy

12 – Tallinn Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

18 – London Wembley Stadium

SEPTEMBER

29 – Mexico City Foro Sol

OCTOBER

4 – Bogotá Estadio El Campín

7 – Rio de Janeiro Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

10 – Sao Paulo Allianz Parque

13 – Buenos Aires Hipódromo de San Isidro

15 – Santiago Estadio Bicentenario La Florida