The Weeknd shares ‘Out Of Time’ video with ‘Squid Game’ star HoYeon Jung

The Weeknd has shared a video for new single ‘Out Of Time’, starring Squid Game‘s HoYeon Jung and Jim Carrey – watch it below.

It’s the latest track to be taken from the Canadian pop star’s most recent album, ‘Dawn FM’, following the singles ‘Take My Breath’, ‘Sacrifice’ and ‘Gasoline’.

Directed by Cliqua, the video for ‘Out Of Time’ follows The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) and Jung as they enjoy an evening of karaoke. As the clip comes to a close, Carrey, dressed in scrubs, can be seen placing an artificial mask over what is presumed to be the face of The Weeknd.

Carrey’s monologue from Dawn FM can be heard playing. “Don’t you dare touch that dial, because like the song says, you are out of time,” he says. “You’re almost there, don’t panic. There’s still more music to come before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance.

“Soon you will be healed and refreshed, free from all trauma, pain, guilt and shame. You may even forget your name. But before you dwell in that house forever, here’s 30 minutes of easy listening… on 103.5 Dawn FM.”

You can watch the video below:

The Weeknd is due to embark on the North American leg of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ headline tour this July, with Doja Cat featuring as special guest on many of the dates. See the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has suggested that he might “pull a YE” and officially change his stage name to ABEL.

He took to Twitter on Sunday (April 3) to write: “You guys are hilarious. I feel like I should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol.”

In a follow-up tweet, the ‘Dawn FM’ star referenced Kanye West‘s recent decision to change his legal name to ‘Ye’ while mentioning other huge acts that go by a single name.