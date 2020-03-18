The Weeknd shares tracklist for new album ‘After Hours’

The Weeknd has shared the tracklist for his upcoming new album ‘After Hours’ – you can check it out below.

The Canadian artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is due to release his fourth studio album this coming Friday (March 20).

Taking to Instagram yesterday (March 17), The Weeknd unveiled the names of the tracks to be featured on the ‘Starboy‘ follow-up.

As well as the previously-released singles ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless‘, the record will include cuts such as opener ‘Alone Again’, ‘Escape From LA’, ‘Faith’ and closer ‘I Bleed It Out’. “Track List… 3 MORE DAYS,” the singer captioned the post.

On the tracklist artwork, we see Tesfaye donning a red suit with a cut nose – continuing the theme of his recent videos and live performances.

The full ‘After Hours’ tracklist is as follows:

1. Alone Again

2. Too Late

3. Hardest To Love

4. Scared To Live

5. Snowchild

6. Escape From L.A.

7. Heartless

8. Faith

9. Blinding Lights

10. In Your Eyes

11. Save Your Tears

12. Repeat After Me (Interlude)

13. After Hours

14. Until I Bleed Out

This comes after The Weeknd premiered the song ‘Scared To Live‘ during a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd added a fourth date at London’s O2 Arena to his massive UK and European tour in support of the album.

You can see The Weeknd’s upcoming UK tour dates below.

October

11 – The O2, London

12 – The O2, London

13 – The O2, London

15 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

16 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

18 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

19 – Arena, Manchester

23 – The O2, London